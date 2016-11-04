Take a Norfolk Treasure Quest for Children in Need

BBC Radio Norfolk’s Sunday morning Treasure Quest team are taking to the stage at the Norwich Playhouse on Saturday in aid of the BBC Children in Need appeal.

It is the eighth year the team has put on the Treasure Quest Live event, which usually raises thousands of pounds for the charity.

Sophie Little tries to Guess the Guest with a Sea Palling lifeboatman ANL-160311-151859001

It sees presenters Sophie Little, David Whiteley and all the rest of the team take part in various games and features.

There is music, special guests, a bit of audience participation and even a spot of amateur dramatics!

The afternoon show is at 3.30pm and the evening performance is at 7.30pm. Tickets are £13.50, with at the very least £6 from every ticket sold going to Children in Need.

Tickets are available from the Norwich Playhouse box office on 01603 598598, or via www.norwichplayhouse.co.uk.

Producer Paul Hayes says: “Treasure Quest Live is always great fun, as it gives us the chance to meet some of the fans in person.

“We always really enjoy doing it, and we always make sure it’s different every year, so if you’ve been before you can expert different games and features this year. We even have some people who sometimes come to both performances on the day.

“The listeners are always very generous in helping us to raise money for Children in Need, and in many ways it feels like one big family get-together.”