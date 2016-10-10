Support praised as Bressingham Band Night raises more than £5,500 for charity

The Bressingham Band Night, held in the halls of the steam museum in the village on Saturday, has raised more than £5,500 for charity.

The event featured live music from four different bands with headliners, Bury St Edmunds-based Thy Last Drop.

Organiser Lou Hines, of Roydon, said: “So many people contributed their time to making this event a great success again and raising so much money local people who need help and support.

“The list is just too long to name and thank everyone but they know who they are, including the Diss Express who helped us enormously in publicising the event.”

The main beneficiary of funds raised is Nelson’s Journey.