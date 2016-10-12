Suffolk hotelier returns home after crash

A popular charity fund-raiser and hotelier has been released from hospital after being seriously injured in a road traffic accident almost three weeks ago.

Craig Jarvis, owner of Ravenwood Hall Hotel, in Rougham, and The Black Lion, in Long Melford, has returned home after ‘a traumatic and life changing three weeks’ which has left him wearing a body brace to support his spinal injuries and with a metal plate repairing his pelvis.

The father-of-two, whose charity exploits have seen him scale mountains and run ultra-marathons, is beginning to learn to adapt to a bed rest and wheelchair environment and is trying to keep a positive mental attitude.

He knows he has a long recovery period ahead of him but is hopeful he will, at some point, be back to his former fitness and mobility and says he is keen to do everything he can to ensure it takes as little time as possible.

Mr Jarvis, 57, has praised everyone who was key in the care he received at Addenbrooke’s Hospital, in Cambridge, and West Suffolk Hospital, in Bury St Edmunds.

He said: “I would like to thank the incredibly dedicated staff who took care of myself and my family, they made all the difference and go beyond the call of duty daily.”

He added: “I would also like to thank all the hundreds of well wishes that Julie, Molly, Jess [his wife and daughters] and I have had over the past couple of weeks, the support has meant so much to us all.

“I will be returning to West Suffolk hospital this week for an assessment and fingers crossed they are happy with my progress.”

Police charged a 56-year-old woman from Colchester with drink-driving following the crash in Sicklesmere on September 23. She is due to appear at Ipswich Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday.

