Suffolk duo march forward in 6,500-mile trek to Nepal for cancer research

Since embarking on their trip a quarter of the way around the world in late May, there have been many aches and pains for one intrepid Suffolk duo — and they still have 4,000 miles to go.

But Henry Dunham, from Framlingham, and Sam Crimp, of Earl Soham, say the facts about cancer are “simple, stark and terrifying”, which is how they have found themselves journeying 6,500 miles on foot from Britain to Nepal.

The goal of the so-called ‘Kathmandu-it’ expedition is to raise the profile of cancer research with Annie’s Challenge, a charity set up by Mr Dunham, named for his sister Annie, who passed away in March, aged 29, after a diagnosis of astrocytoma — a brain tumour — last year.

The two men have thus far made it to Turkey, covering around 2,500 miles via Holland, Germany, Austria and Hungary.

In a recent video diary, Mr Dunham said: “This has been the most difficult thing that either one of us has ever done, and though we’re only a third of the way through, we have met some incredible people along the way.

“Constantly in the news, you only hear of the worst of humanity, but so far, we have only been faced by the best.”

The adventure is familiar territory for the pair — Mr Dunham previously climbed Mount Everest up to 6,000 metres, while Mr Crimp once spent six months hitch-hiking 4,500 miles across Australia.

Prior to setting off this time, they held various fundraisers, gaining support from the likes of MPs and Ipswich Town Football Club.

So far, they have raised £4,311.86, and with several months left to go on their trek, they hope to reach £10,000.

Mr Dunham claimed brain tumour research was “grossly underfunded” compared with other cancers, citing projections that 16,000 people will be diagnosed with the disease this year, while 5,000 could die.

He added: “Scarily, it is on the rise. We need to do something to help those unfortunate enough to contract this awful disease. Please lend your support!”

The remainder of this vast trek will take the duo through Iran, Dubai and India, before they ultimately arrive at their destination of Kathmandu.

To contribute to their cause, please see www.justgiving.com/campaigns/charity/annies-challenge/kathmanduit