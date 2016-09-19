Successful Bressingham businessman to provide free advice in Diss next month

A successful Bressingham businessman who has worked all around the world will be on hand to provide free advice in Diss next month.

Leon Zaal has worked for blue chip companies in the Netherlands, UK, Kuwait and the United States, and is currently using his business knowledge to help other business owners grow their companies as an ActionCOACH Coaching, now running his own firm.

The ‘thought provoking’ workshop is based around personal development.

The free event, valued at £195, will take place on Wednesday, October 19 at Diss Golf Club, 3.30pm for a 4pm start, and will run until 6pm.

Please register by sending an email to events@dbf.org.uk or check out the website at www.dbf.org.uk/pages/events

