Success for new Scole business is set in stone

A Scole-based stonemasons which was only formed earlier this year has been named runner-up for a prestigious national award.

Bierton and Woods Stonemasons, which began trading in April, came second in the ‘Best Maker of Hand-Carved Materials in an indigenous material’ at this year’s Good Funeral Awards, at a ceremony at Dorchester Hall, London.

Liam Rackham, Michael Woods and Richard Bierton. ANL-160916-164632001

Richard Bierton, 36, of Bressingham and Michael Woods, of Stuston, previously worked at Diss-based stonemasons Perfitts. Mr Bierton joined the firm 16 years ago and was manager since 2005. He described Mr Woods as his right-hand man, and said they have been “busy from the offset,” leaving Perfitts in December 2015.

“We are delighted,” said the pair. “To receive such a prestigious award for our craftsmanship and service is fantastic.

“We are so proud and honoured to work personally with the local families to help create a truly bespoke memorial of the highest quality for their loved ones.”

Mr Bierton, who said the firm will soon have five members of staff, including wife Hayley and Liam Rackham, the third generation of the famous family of stonemasons, revealed their aim was to provide the best service to the local area as possible.

We want to be dedicated to local work and be the trusted guys to go to who do an honest job at a fair price Richard Bierton

“We want to build up our local client base,” he told the Diss Express. “We have no intention of becoming a big company with 20 staff.

“We want to be dedicated to local work and be the trusted guys to go to who do an honest job at a fair price.

“We have been very, very lucky. I think it is because, and I’m not just saying this, but no one offers the personal service we offer.

“When it is your business you make the time (for clients). We want to be known as ‘the local guys’.”

Simon Beckett-Allen, director of Diss-based Rosedale Funeral Home, who nominated them for the award, added: “Richard Bierton and Michael Woods only formed Bierton and Woods Stonemasons, based in Scole, earlier this year, and to have come second in the entire country so quickly is a superb achievement.

“We are very honoured to be able to work alongside local people who care so much and are delighted that their hard work and caring ethos has been recognised in this way.

“They share Rosedale’s caring ethos for the bereaved and will also go the extra mile to ensure the best possible service.”