String of burglaries and reports of axe-wielding masked men in Norfolk

Police are searching for a gang of axe-wielding masked men who are thought to have burgled three social clubs in Norfolk overnight.

Officers were called to Great Ellingham Village Hall, in Watton Road, shortly before 11.45pm last night (September 2) to reports of a burglary.

Up to four men wearing masks and carrying what are believed to be axes confronted two people outside the hall.

They caused damage to the hall and a car before making off in a dark coloured car towards the Attleborough area.

It is not known if anything was stolen at this time. No threats were made and no-one was injured.

Officers were then called at 11.53pm to reports of four men breaking into East Harling Sports and Social Club. The premises was unoccupied at the time.

Gaming machines were damaged and an unknown quantity of cash was stolen.

At 1.30am today (September 3) police were called to reports of a burglary at the Shotford Bowls Club in Spirketts Lane, Harleston.

The premises was broken into and an unknown quantity of cash was taken from a coffee machine.

Detective Sergenant Mark Glister said: “We are linking these incidents and would like to hear from anyone who may have any information. I am particularly interested in hearing from anyone who may have seen four males acting suspiciously in a dark coloured car in the Great Ellingham, East Harling and Harleston areas between the times stated.

“I would also ask residents to be vigilant and to report any suspicious activity to police on 101 or dial 999 if you believe a crime is in progress.”

Anyone with information should contact Thetford CID on 101 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.