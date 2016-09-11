Stradbroke High School thanked for “decades of support” to local RBL branch

Stradbroke High School has won the praise for their decades of support to a local branch of the Royal British Legion (RBL).
The Stradbroke and District Branch presented the school with an award earlier this summer.
On behalf of the pupils, Executive Headteacher Andrew Bloom wholeheartedly thanked Michael Burton, Chairman of the Stradbroke Branch, as he received the award which will be prominently featured in the school’s reception area.
