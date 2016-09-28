Stir caused after six police cars spotted in Eye

Police cars on Wellington Road, Eye ANL-160928-141234009

Police cars on Wellington Road, Eye ANL-160928-141234009

0
Have your say

A stir was caused in Eye this afternoon after six police cars were spotted outside Paddock House.

A member of the public called the Diss Express at 1.45pm to say they had spotted the vehicles in Wellington Road.

Police cars on Wellington Road, Eye ANL-160928-141126009

Police cars on Wellington Road, Eye ANL-160928-141126009

A spokesperson for Suffolk Police said there were no recorded incidents or suspected crimes in the area.

Back to the top of the page