Spate of tool thefts strikes Diss area

A spate of tool thefts over the weekend in the Diss area has led to a police warning to stay vigilant.

Tools were stolen after break-ins of two vehicles, two sheds and one outbuilding, which occurred overnight on Sunday.

South Norfolk residents have been urged to ensure their tools are securely locked away, not left on display and clearly marked with a postcode.

Diss Inspector Jason Selvarajah said: “I would urge residents to remain vigilant and to take a few simple steps to protect their property.”

Anybody with information about any of the crimes outlined above should call Inspector Selvarajah on 101, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.