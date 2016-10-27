Spate of bike thefts in Diss

A number of bikes have been stolen in Diss — prompting police to appeal for information.

The first incident took place on Wednesday, October 19 at about 11.40am outside Diss Swim and Fitness Centre in Victoria Road. A blue Raleigh mountain bike was reported stolen from the bike racks.

Both incidents took place during the day and officers would like to urge members of the public to be vigilant, consider the security of their cycle when leaving it in public and report suspicious activity

The bike had been left secure with two cables locks. Both had been cut and left at the scene.

A white male is believed to have been seen acting suspiciously before cutting the locks. Another male is then believed to have ridden off on the bike.

The second incident happened later that day, with a police officer being dispatched to The Original Factory Shop, also Victoria Road, shortly after 12.15pm.

This time a white Raleigh hybrid road bike had been reported stolen. The bike had been left secure with a heavy duty cable bike lock.

Just before 12.20pm two males, with two bikes, are believed to have caught a train from Diss train station.

A spokesperson for the police said: “Both incidents took place during the day and officers would like to urge members of the public to be vigilant, consider the security of their cycle when leaving it in public and report suspicious activity.”

Anyone with information relating to either incident or who believes they may know the identify of the two males is asked to contact PC Grahame Bartlett at Norfolk Constabulary on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or through their Anonymous Online Form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.