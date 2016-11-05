South West MP Liz Truss backs judiciary after Brexit court ruling backlash

Lord Chancellor and South West Norfolk MP Liz Truss has backed the independence of the judiciary, after politicians and barristers condemned a “fascist state” backlash.

The MP said the courts independence was “the foundation upon which our rule of law is built” and “rightly respected the world over”.

She stopped short, however, of condemning attacks by politicians and the media, after the High Court ruled Parliament must get a vote on Brexit earlier this week.

Conservative MPs had asked the Prime Minister to calm a “fascist state” backlash, while the Bar Council, which represents barristers across England and Wales condemned the “serious and unjustified attacks”, calling on Ms. Truss to issue to a statement.

Part of the Lord Chancellor’s role is to act as the head of the judiciary.

Thousands also took to Twitter with the hashtag, #wheresLizTruss, in reference to her silence on the issue.

“The Bar Council of England and Wales condemns the serious and unjustified attacks on the judiciary arising out of the Article 50 litigation,” the group said in a statement.

“It regrets the lack of public statement by the Lord Chancellor condemning these attacks and calls upon the Lord Chancellor to do so as a matter of urgency.

“A strong independent judiciary is essential to a functioning democracy and to upholding the rule of law.”

However, the MP for South West Norfolk later released a statement praising the “independence and impartiality” of the courts.

She added: “In relation to the case heard in the high court, the government has made it clear it will appeal to the supreme court. Legal process must be followed.”