South Norfolk Police reject rumours of assault involving clowns in Diss

South Norfolk Police has moved to reject rumours circulating on social media this week that an alleged assault took place in Diss involving two people dressed as clowns.

Incidents involving people dressed as clowns have been reported up and down the country — and earlier this month, a south Norfolk man was cautioned after jumping out at a woman in Eaton Park, Norwich.

A statement issued on behalf of South Norfolk Police read: “Norfolk Constabulary are aware of rumours circulating on social media regarding an alleged assault in Diss involving two people dressed as clowns; however, no such incident has been reported to the police.

“We would like to reassure members of the public we take any matters regarding anti-social behaviour seriously and should you witness any suspicious behaviour then please report it to police on 101.”