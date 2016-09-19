South Norfolk night sitting service is recommissioned

The night sitting service for patients in south Norfolk requiring care at the end of their life has been recommissioned by NHS South Norfolk Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG).

The current contract, which is sub-contracted by Norfolk Community Health and Care, to the Marie Curie Nursing Service, is due to finish on September 30, with the new service, to be provided by All Hallows Healthcare Trust, commencing on October 1.

The service provides support and care for patients at the end of their life, to ensure that they are in comfort throughout the night and to provide families and carers time to rest.

The All Hallows Healthcare Trust is a local CQC-registered provider of night sitting services, as well as providing Homecare, Daycare, Meals on heels, Outpatient Therapies, care for people with neurological disability, and running a community hospital and nursing home.

Dr Andrew Hayward, Clinical Lead for End of Life care for NHS South Norfolk CCG, said: “The CCG is pleased that the night sitting service will be provided by All Hallows, an experienced local provider of care and support for patients.

“This is the latest development in providing an integrated approach to end of life care for people living in south Norfolk.”