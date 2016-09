Firefighters were called to tackle a blaze involving a shed, greenhouse and 30m of stubble in Burgate this morning.

The incident happened in Furze Way.

Suffolk Fire and Rescue service received a call at 9.34am, and dispatched two vehicles to the scene.

The incident was under control by 10.31am, and both crews had left the scene by 11.21am.

No one was reported to have been hurt in the incident.