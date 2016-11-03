See Long Stratton ‘then and now’ in calendar for charity

A nostalgic calendar jointly produced by two churches in Long Stratton has gone “far and wide” in its first weeks on sale, with the parish optimistic of a complete sell-out.

The Long Stratton ‘Then and Now’ 2017 calendar has sold more than 150 copies since going on sale on September 17, including some purchased by former village residents now living overseas.

Available for £5, it was created as a combined venture between the Churches of Stratton St Mary and Stratton St Michael, to raise money for the upkeep of both churches.

The calendar, which was co-ordinated by Rosemary Bennett, features historic pictures of the village, provided courtesy of Judith Baker and Shelia Hardingham, alongside modern photographs by Linda and Michael Mills.

Mrs Mills, Stratton parish administrator, told the Diss Express: “The calendars are going far and wide.

“I personally sent one to my brother in Australia.

“Considering it has only been on sale for six weeks, we are really pleased with the way the sales are going. It does cost a lot of money to keep a church running.

“We have still got plenty to go. We decided to be very optimistic and had 500 printed. Hopefully, we can sell them all.”

Mrs Mills also said they were “very grateful” to the local businesses which sponsored each month of the calendar.

Among the images that are included are old shots of noteworthy houses, business units and community buildings, some of which are still standing while others have since been destroyed or demolished.

The Long Stratton ‘Then and Now’ calendar is currently on sale at The Butcher’s House, Stratton Motor Company, Lawrence Paul Hair and Beauty Salon, Cheshunt Hair Studio, Scissor Happy, The Cycle Shed, Bekays DIY and Hardware Store and Long Stratton Leisure Centre.

For additional information, please contact the parish church office by calling 01508 530238