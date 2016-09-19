Second Burston hoax fire call in a week

A call to Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service alerting them to an apparent fire in Burston on Saturday was a malicious call, it has been confirmed.

The fire service was called at 7.36pm to reports of a building blaze in Rectory Road.

One crew from Long Stratton arrived at the scene at 7.41pm, but left shortly afterwards after they did not see a fire.

Last Sunday the fire service was alerted to a building fire, also in Rectory Road, which was also a hoax call.

And last month, Diss was subject to two prank fire calls in two days.