Scole Pre-School rated ‘inadequate’ in latest inspection

Scole Pre-School has been rated ‘inadequate’ by Ofsted inspectors.

The inspection by the government watchdog in September branded the “effectiveness of the leadership and management” and “personal development, behaviour and welfare” as ‘inadequate’, and said the “quality of teaching, learning and assessment” and “outcomes for children” ‘requires improvement’.

It is the lowest possible rating. In last year’s inspection, the pre-school, which has eight children, was rated ‘requires improvement’.

But it did praise staff for observing children as they play, and using information from the assessments to plan for their future learning and development.

A spokesperson for the preschool said: “We acknowledge that we must make significant improvements and we have already completed the actions required around safeguarding.

“We have an action plan in process for the speedy resolution to the remaining improvements that we need to make.”

The report said the “management of the setting is weak” and “significant concerns remain in the safeguarding and welfare of children.”

It added : “Staff are not aware of the risks associated with vulnerable families being drawn into extreme behaviours, or of the signs that children could be at risk of significant harm from extreme views.”

The full report can be read at www.gov.uk/government/organisations/ofsted