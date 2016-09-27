Scole burglary among five committed on same day which police believe are linked

A burglary carried out in Scole last week has been linked to four others committed on the same day.

It happened in Karen Close, between 8.25pm and 8.45pm on Tuesday, September 20.

There were also burglaries in Fern Drive, Cringleford, between 4.30pm and 7.05pm, Norwich Road, Hethersett, at about 9.20pm, Wissey View, Mundford, between 10pm and 11pm, and Short Beck Road, Feltwell, between 11pm and 11.12pm.

Police say it is unclear at this time what items have been stolen, but revealed a thorough search had been carried out at each burglary.

Detective Sergeant Pete Wilson said: “We are currently treating these burglaries as linked and would be keen to speak with anyone who witnessed the crimes or has information about them. I can be contacted at Norwich CID on 101 or please contact Crimestoppers anonymously.”

Crimestoppers can be contacted on 0800 555111 or via their anonymous online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.