Saturday’s Gissing Family Music Day cancelled after ‘sudden illness’ of key participant

The first Gissing Family Music Day event set to take place on Saturday has been cancelled after the sudden illness of a key participant.

The event was due to celebrate the lives of local musicians Andrew Jackman, composer, Florrie Sell, church organist, and Joyce Yates, flautist and music teacher.

