Rubbish fire in Attleborough

Fire engine

Fire engine

0
Have your say

A fire crew from Attleborough was called to tackle a rubbish fire in the town on Saturday morning.

The incident happened in Queen’s Road just before 7am.

The blaze was under control by 7.09am.

No one was hurt in the incident, while a fire spokesperson said the police had been informed.

Back to the top of the page