Riddlesworth school opens woodland classroom nine years in the making

A new woodland classroom nine years in the pipeline at a Norfolk primary school has at last received its official opening, with its first lesson led by a well-known writer.

Staff, parents and pupils at Riddlesworth Hall School, near Diss, were witnesses to the ribbon cutting on their new cabin classroom, which will be utilised for weekly outdoor lessons, as part of each child’s timetable.

The crowd was treated to an interactive storytelling session from Norfolk author Tom Blofeld, who regaled them with the ta ‘A Boggle at BeWILDerwood’, complete with puppet guest stars, to mark the opening.

Built on a neglected area of school grounds, the classroom is intended to build on the school’s growing Forest School, which educates children using the natural world.

Paul Cochrane, Riddlesworth headteacher, said: “We’re always looking for ways to develop our facilities.

“Taking learning outside of the classroom can really help to bring traditional curriculum subjects to life.

“Spending more time being active outside also helps to improve both physical and mental wellbeing.”