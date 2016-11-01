Relaunch and refit for Diss salon to mark five years of business

Lilys Hair Salon is celebrating five years in business with a new refit. Pictured: Alice Harvey ANL-161026-153939009

A Diss business started by a teenager has celebrated five years of trading with a relaunch and refit.

Lilys Hair Salon in Victoria Road was opened in October 2011 by Alice Hervey, who was 19 at the time.

A relaunch party was held last month, Mrs Harvey said she aims to expand the business in the coming years.

For more on Lilys, visit www.lilyshairsalon.co.uk

