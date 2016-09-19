Redgrave rockers Walkway to head to Wales for third album

Redgrave rockers Walkway have revealed they are due to record their third album next year.

The band has supported the likes of Black Stone Cherry, The Darkness and Status Quo and have gained a national following, and will head to Sonic One Studios Wales in February — where they recorded 2014 single Mission Impossible — to record the currently unnamed record. It follows up on their debut album, Top Shelf Content, released in 2012, and Streetwise, unveiled in 2014.

There is a lot of work and preparation needed which has already started to make sure it’s the best it can be Chris Ready, lead vocals, Walkway

Lead singer Chris Ready said the album would see the band go in a slightly heavier direction.

“It has been an ongoing process,” he told the Diss Express. “We are always writing stuff but obviously with every album, you hope it is better than the last one.

“Top Shelf Content was a bit more rocky, and Streetwise was a bit more commercial really. From the sounds of things, this will be a little bit heavier. We are going to have a few more radio friendly ones too.

“We are quite excited to get down the new material and hearing what it will sound like.

“We are constantly getting asked by people all around the country when the next album is coming out.

“There is a lot of work and preparation needed which has already started to make sure it’s the best it can be.”

It’s been another busy year for Walkway — they will have played more than 120 shows by the end of 2016 — and also had a lineup change in the summer, with Wayne Thompson, of Colchester, replacing Lincolnshire-based Joe Evans.

“It is a very big task, to come in to a new band, particularly as Joe is a very good drummer,” explained Ready. “The reaction Wayne has been getting, everyone seems to like him.”

Walkway have also been confirmed to play at the sold-out HRH AOR festival in Wales in March next year — an event Ready added the band had been trying to play at “for a few years,” while they are almost fully booked for 2017.

n For more on Walkway, visit www.officialwalkway.com