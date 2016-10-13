Recruitment event in Eye as Norfolk and Suffolk police seek new volunteers

A police recruitment event is being held in Eye in a bid to attract new volunteers to the ranks of Suffolk and Norfolk Special Constabularies.

Special Constables regularly volunteer their time to assist the regular police force in keeping the two counties safe.

Being a Special Constable can develop new or exiting skills, and a good way to try police work for those considering a career as a full-time officer, a spokesperson said.

The role of a Special Constable includes providing high visibility patrols and helping to police major incidents and events.

The event will be held at the Brome Grange Hotel, Eye, on Wednesday, November 30, at 7.30pm.

Karen Harris, Specials and Volunteers Manager, said: “Specials are an integral part of our organisation, they are extremely valued and valuable, all of our Special Officers are highly trained and play an essential role in preventing, reducing and tackling crime and keeping Suffolk safe.

“We are seeking applicants from all communities in our county so if you have 16 hours a month to offer us, anytime of day or night and are interested in finding out more please come along to one of our events.”

To confirm your attendance email specialsandvolunteers@suffolk.pnn.police.uk.

For more visit www.suffolk.police.uk or www.norfolk.police.uk