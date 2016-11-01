‘Rallying community’ of Eye is praised after £100 stolen from The Bank community arts centre

The manager of not-for-profit community arts project says a positive has come from a negative after cash was taken from their premises in Eye on Friday.

Jules Talbot, of The Bank, Eye, said he had been “overwhelmed” by the support from the community, after £100 was stolen after a distraction theft.

Two men, accompanied by a child believed to be about five or six years old, distracted staff at the bank, stealing the day’s cash takings.

But since then, a Just Giving page has been launched, and a collection took place at the Queens Head, Eye, to help get them back on their feet.

Mr Talbot, of Eye, said the situation was looking “quite critical” with payday looming.

“I don’t know whether it was opportunistic or a planned thing (the theft),” he said. “But the main thing we got from this was, apart from having a bit more security, was the amazing community support we have had.

“I would like to highlight the positives, the community rallying around us aspect of it.

“I want to thank everyone for that because it means a lot to us.

“It was a negative situation which has had a positive outcome.”

Mr Talbot said it was the first such incident which has happened at The Bank, which hosts art exhibitions, performances, classes, workshops and a coffee house, and was established in 2013.

The Bank will be holding a free coffee and cake event between 2pm and 4pm on Friday, November 11.

“It is a small way of saying thank you to the community for their generous support,” added Mr Talbot.

Suffolk Police said enquiries into the theft were ongoing.

The two men are described as short and stocky, wearing jeans, tracksuit tops and trainers. One was wearing a cap.

Anyone with information is asked to contact 101.

To donate to the Just Giving page, visit www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/the-bank-eye

For more on The Bank, visit www.thebankeye.org