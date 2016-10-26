Pulham’s Pennoyer Centre ‘thrilled’ by award win after big donations push

The Pennoyer Centre in Pulham St Mary has expressed its delight at winning a national fundraising award for its community campaign last year —and it now hopes to improve on that success this year.

The centre, in Station Road, was presented with the Future Impact Award by Localgiving, in recognition of its efforts during ‘Grow Your Tenner 2015’ last October, a scheme where one-time donations towards community projects will receive match funding of up to £10.

Through the initiative last year, the Pennoyer Centre managed to raise £532.65, to held fund its Lunch Club.

Kath Jones, Trustee for The Pennoyer Centre said: “We were thrilled that our supporters really rose to the challenge and managed to raise £500 funding.

“The Lunch Club does a great deal to combat loneliness and social isolation in a rural community.

“For example, Margaret is 79 years old and recently widowed.

“Margaret enjoys the monthly lunch club enormously because she can meet with friends and socialise.

“This is a great thing for someone who now finds themselves living on their own in a rural village and does not have their own transport.”

Stephen Mallinson, the Chief Executive of Localgiving, added: “We are delighted The Pennoyer centre is the winner of our Future Impact Award for their moving and successful campaign during Grow Your Tenner 2015.

“With Grow Your Tenner 2016 now live, we hope that other groups can take inspiration from their fantastic campaign.”

The centre is currently participating in ‘Grow Your Tenner 2016’, and hopes this year to cross the £600 mark.

You can contribute by going to https://localgiving.org/charity/pennoyercentre