Pulham Primary School wins £9k grant for ambitious Iceni round house project

As history projects go, building a round house the way the ancient Iceni tribe did is about as immersive as it gets — and now a Pulham school has the funds to make it a reality.

Pulham Church of England Primary School is celebrating after receiving a £9,900 grant from the Heritage Lottery Fund, to go towards its ‘Our Pulhams, Our Norfolk’ project.

It kicked off last Thursday as construction of an Iceni-style house began on school grounds, with children and staff pitching in under guidance from Norfolk-based historic building specialists Cob Courses.

Kate Edwards, who runs Cob Courses, told the Diss Express: “The great thing about the project is the children just love it so much. It’s very accessible to them.

“It’s so brilliant because it’s an opportunity for them to build something fairly quickly.”

Backed by Historic England, Friends of Pulham School and The Tenec Trust, the project will also see pupils visit Iceni heritage sites and conduct interviews with Pulham villagers.

As well as that, they are learning photography and filmmaking skills to catalogue their work as it progresses.

Simone Goddard, Pulham Primary headteacher said: “We are absolutely thrilled that we have been awarded this grant.

“This will provide the children and staff with a wonderful learning opportunity and it will help to bring history alive for future generations.”

Robyn Llewellyn, of the Heritage Lottery Fund, added: “Sharing Heritage is a wonderful opportunity for communities and we are delighted to offer this grant so Pulham Primary School can embark on a real journey of discovery.”

WHO WERE THE ICENI PEOPLE?

* The Iceni were one of numerous Brittonic (British Celtic) tribes which colonised Great Britain between the Iron Ages and the period of Roman conquest.

* They inhabitated the nation’s eastern region (including modern Norfolk and Suffolk) throughout the 1st Century AD.

* During Rome’s takeover of Great Britain around 43 AD, the Iceni king Prasutagus allied with the Roman Emporer Claudius.

* However, after Prasutagus died, his wife Boudica became queen and led a major revolt against the Romans around 60 Ad, in which an estimated total of 80,000 were killed.

* Although her rebellion was eventually defeated, Queen Boudica remains to this day the most recognised Iceni figure, and a statue of her can be seen at Westminster Pier in London.