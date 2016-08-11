Prizes up for grabs in teddy bear parachuting at Billingford Mill Open Day

Snoopy has successfully completed a practice jump ahead of the teddy bear parachuting at Billingford Windmill Open Day on August 20.

It will be held from 11am-3pm and a £10 voucher will be up for grabs for the teddy that travels the furthest.

Teddies will be available to purchase/hire, as well as parachute kits. The teddy drop will be 50p. All proceeds go to Oxfam.

Mill tours are also available — adults being £3, senior citizens £2, and children free. Children under 3 cannot go on tours, with the last tour being 3.15pm. For details call 01379 853967.