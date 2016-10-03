Pride as ‘real asset’ to Garboldisham set to be reopened as a pub

A director of a community interest company has told of his pride with the purchase of a Garboldisham pub set to be completed tomorrow.

The Grade II listed Fox Inn has stood in the village for nearly 250 years but has been closed since February 2007.

But tomorrow, the sale from the Wellington Pub Company to The Garboldisham Fox Community Interest Company is set to go through tomorrow.

And, according to the interest company’s Facebook page, part of the building will reopen this Saturday as a micropub.

Ambitious plans are afoot to return the building to its former glory. They include a restoration, including building a new restaurant area, refurbishing the bar areas, and creating new units to house local start-up businesses.

Peter Smith, director the Garboldisham Fox Community Interest Company, said: “We are so pleased to have taken over the Fox Inn site, and have plans to reopen the pub as soon as possible.

“We have been working hard for some time to keep the pub in use as a pub.

“When it was open, it was a real asset to our village, and we really didn’t want to see such as aspect of village life to be swallowed into residential development or demolished completely.

“We’re proud to have achieved our aim of taking over the Fox Inn, and look forward to opening to the public very soon.”

John Grace, associate director at Christie and Co’s Ipswich office, who brokered the deal, added: “We are delighted to have set up the purchase ofc the Fox Inn by The Garboldisham Fox Community Interest Company, and in doing so, allowing the building to remain in use as a pub.

“The pub has been closed for many years, and after lying dormant, this community group worker for over two years to purchase it with the intention of restoring and reopening what used to be a much-loved community asset.

“The business ceased training in around 2006 and the property has been unoccupied since.

“Whilst complete refurbishment of the property is required, the pub offers the new owners an opportunity to develop both food and bar trade.

“Its prominent position on a main road offers the new owners the chance to draw both local custom and passing trade.”