Presentation night set as Good Neighbours’ scheme set to launch in Diss

Diss residents are being invited to a presentation about a Good Neighbours’ scheme which is set to launch in in the town.

Barry Duffin, of Community Action Norfolk, will give the talk on Tuesday, September 20 at 7.30pm at DC3, to discuss how the scheme could benefit the community.

A spokesperson for Community Action Norfolk, a charity funded by Norfolk County Council which is helping to set up such schemes across the region, said: “A Good Neighbour scheme is a small but structured group of volunteers who offer to do simple tasks for those in need in their community.

“This might include things such as changing a light bulb, hanging a picture, offering some company, collecting prescriptions, giving someone a lift, help with filling in forms and much more.”

For more information, visit www.communityactionnorfolk.org.uk/sites/content/good-neighbour-schemes-0 or call 01362 698216