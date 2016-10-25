Praise as Wagobera’s Wortham jumble sale raises more than £1,000

A bigger than expected attendance at a jumble sale in Wortham has raised more than £1,000 to support disadvantaged and young people in Uganda for the second year running.

The charity was formed by Emma Poppenborg (previously Thornton) following a four month trip to Uganda 12 years ago.

The annual Wagobera jumble sale, held in Wortham, raised more than ?1,000.

And queues ran into the road outside Wortham Village Hall for Saturday’s fundraiser, with final takings totalling £1.015.99.

Mrs Poppenborg, a former Wortham Primary School pupil, told the Diss Express: “I thought it would be a one off when we made over £1,000 last year so I couldn’t believe it that we’d done it again.

“I can’t stress how far that much money goes in Uganda, it will cover a year’s worth of fees for one of our university students and something that their families couldn’t contemplate ever having.

“I have to thank everyone who came to support the charity, I was amazed when I went to open the doors and the queue ran all the way to the road. We barely all fit in the hall!

“And of course we couldn’t have done it without all our helpers, and especially my mum, as well as everyone that donated jumble and raffle prizes. I’d like to say a huge thank you to them!”

