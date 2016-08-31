Power tools worth “thousands” taken in Debenham burglary

Burglary in Debenham

Burglary in Debenham

0
Have your say

Power tools worth “several thousands” of pounds have been taken during a Debenham burglary.

The items are thought to have been stolen sometime been August 20 and August 26, from an outbuilding in Gracechurch Street.

Anyone with information should contact police on 101, quoting reference 52117/16.

Back to the top of the page