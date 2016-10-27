Posthumous organ donation award for Rushall man who died in car crash

A man from Rushall who died in a car crash earlier this year has been awarded with a posthumous honour which recognises those who have saved lives through organ donation.

Marc Douglas Dean, aged 25, passed away on February 23, following a serious collision on the B1134 Station Road in Tivetshall St Margaret three days earlier.

The incident occurred at around 6.55am when a silver Ford Fiesta travelling from The Pulhams towards Attleborough left the roadside and came to rest in a ditch.

Mr Dean was airlifted to Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge, but medics were unable to save him.

At the start of this month, he was one of 15 people to be awarded the Order of St John Award for Organ Donation, run in conjunction with NHS Blood and Transplant, which was presented to his father Paul at a private ceremony in Essex.

Tony Walters, Chair of the Essex County Priory Group of the Order of St John, said: “Organ donation can clearly save lives and it is a genuine privilege to be able to say thank you to these families, whose loved ones have already donated their organs to assist others.”

Sally Johnson, Director of Organ Donation and Transplantation at NHS Blood and Transplant, added: “The sense of pride families feel at these ceremonies is truly inspirational.

“Everyone I have spoken to is glad their relative was able to be an organ donor.

“Families take great comfort from knowing that their loved one went on to save and improve the lives of desperately ill people.”