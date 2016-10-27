‘Positive behaviour’ reward programme launched by police in Breckland

A pilot scheme which rewards young people for good behaviour has been launched in Breckland this week.

The programme is being led by police, fire service and district council chiefs, and could be extended across the county if it is successful.

Senior officers also believe it could help to change some people’s perceptions of the force.

Under the initiative, which was launched on Monday, young people will be given a “positive notice” if they show positive behaviour.

They then will have the chance to choose from a range of rewards donated by local businesses, including gift vouchers, swim passes, cinema tickets, bowling vouchers and book tokens.

Inspector Rebecca Cant, of Norfolk Police’s Breckland operational partnership team, said: “This is an excellent opportunity to reward youngsters when they have displayed good or positive behaviour within their communities.

“Sometimes, young people have negative experiences with the police or have preconceived ideas about what we do.

“By giving out these positive notices we can help change the perception of the police and nurture a positive relationship which could last a lifetime.”

The programme is being supported by Breckland Council and the Norfolk Fire Service.

It will be reviewed before any decision to extend it to other parts of the county is made.