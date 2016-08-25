Polish student who could not speak English four years ago collects superb results at Diss High School

Four years ago Adrian Zabicki, originally from Poland, joined Diss High School, barely able to speak a word of English.

But today he’s picked up a superb set of GCSE results, all As, Bs and Cs, which will ensure he can continue his studies at the school’s sixth form.

I worked hard, there was lots of commitment

The 16-year-old Harleston resident said he taught himself the language with the help of a dictionary.

“I feel great,” he said. “They are better than I expected.

“I worked very hard, there was lots of commitment. I have mainly been spending my time at home just revising and learning English.”

Although he has not finalised his choices for Sixth Form, he hopes to study geography, media, English language and literature and one further subject next year.