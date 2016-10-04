Police seek help tracing missing Corrie’s phone and urge checks on private CCTV

Police searching for missing airman Corrie McKeague are asking anyone who knows where his mobile phone is to come forward, and appeal to people with private CCTV to check it for images of him.

The Nokia Lumia 435 phone is thought to have been in a black PVC leather case which was frayed and worn around the edges. An examination of a bin lorry, seized because it followed the route the phone took at about the same time, has not located it and the vehicle has been released.

Corrie McKeague

Officers are continuing to explore the possibilities around where the phone may be and searches for it are continuing. The work shows the phone was in Bury St Edmunds early on Saturday September 24 but then moved to the Barton Mills area.

Police enquiries are ongoing, with searches for Corrie and CCTV examination both key areas of the investigation. Officers are viewing hours of footage to see if there are any further sightings of him and have already spoken to many local businesses about any CCTV they may have.

Officers are also asking anyone else in the Bury area who has their own private CCTV to take a look for the fair haired Corrie in pink shirt and white trousers, if they have footage from Saturday September 24 and to alert police if they think it may be of use.

Police are also asking any market traders who were setting up in the early hours of Saturday to come forward if they have not yet spoken to the team working on the case.

CCTV footage of Corrie McKeague ANL-160929-093914001

Suffolk Police continue to receive support from Suffolk Lowland Search and Rescue volunteers, RAF personnel and the National Police Air Service helicopter, which has been up in the Bury area this morning.

Following the media conference yesterday, police have received a small number of calls and are continuing to ask anyone who may have seen Corrie during the evening of Friday September 23 into the early hours of Saturday September 24 to come forward as soon as possible.

Temporary Superintendent Kim Warner said; “We would like to thank all those who have spoken to us and assisted with the enquiry to date, however we still need anyone who can help to come forward. If you were out in the Bury, Honington or Barton Mills area between Friday night and Saturday and saw Corrie we need to speak to you.

“He was wearing distinctive light clothing – a pink polo shirt and white jeans or trousers – and was friendly and engaging with a number of people during the course of the evening. While we’re particularly keen to hear from anyone who may have seen him after 3.20am on Saturday 24 we also need to talk to you if you saw him during the evening.

“Our key appeal is for anyone with information that may help to come forward as soon as possible.”

For images of the clothing he was wearing, see yesterday’s story here.

Anyone with information should call the incident room on 01473 782019.

Corrie’s family have asked that any information that is being posted onto their social media is directed to police, as they are receiving a large number of messages. If you have any information please call the number above or visit Suffolk Constabulary’s Facebook page.