Police renew appeal for wanted man

Police have renewed appeals for help from members of the public to trace a wanted man.

Charles Adcock is wanted for breach of bail in connection with sex offences.

He is also known as Eddie and is believed to have links to the Norfolk and Wiltshire areas.

Adcock is aged 57 but also claims to be 59.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Adcock should call Norfolk Police immediately on 101 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.