Police appeal to help trace missing Rougham man

Police are issuing an appeal to help trace a missing man from Rougham.

Linh Vo was last seen at an address in Rougham, Bury St Edmunds, in the early hours of yesterday has not been seen since.

Linh is described as a Vietnamese male, 5ft 3ins tall, slim build, short black hair, wearing a dark padded jacket, grey or navy jogging bottoms, white t-shirt and flip flops.

Officers are concerned for his welfare and are asking anyone who has seen or who has any information on his whereabouts to contact Suffolk Police on 101 and ask for the Duty Sergeant at Bury St Edmunds.