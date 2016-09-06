Police appeal after tractor collides with parked car in Metfield

Police are appealing for witnesses after a collision involving a tractor and a parked car in Metfield.

It happened at about 9.10pm on Sunday, August 14 in The Street, the B1123, at the junction with Christmas Lane.

A tractor pulling a long trailer carrying bales is reported to have collided with a green Ford Escort cabriolet, dragging it a short way and causing what police describe as “significant damage” to the car.

Officers are attempting to identify the driver of the tractor and are asking them, or any witnesses to the incident, to make contact.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Traffic Justice Unit on 01473 613888 ext: 5193 or by emailing trafficjusticeunit@suffolk.pnn.police.uk, quoting reference 98029.