Police appeal after serious collision in Attleborough

Witnesses are being sought after a serious collision in Attleborough on Friday.

It happened at about 7.15am on the northbound carriageway about one mile from the Stag roundabout. A black Audi A3 and a yellow Volvo FH13 lorry with a trailer were involved in the crash, with both vehicles travelling in the same direction.

The driver of the Audi, a woman in her 30s, suffered serious injuries and continues to receive treatment for multiple fractures at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital.

Officers are keen to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the collision or has information concerning the driving manner of either vehicle prior to the incident.

Anyone with information should contact PC Greg Prowting at Wymondham Roads Policing on 101.