Plea for volunteers in Eye to help stroke survivors rebuild lives

The Eye Stroke Support Group has issued a plea for more volunteers — in a bid to help local stroke survivors on the road to recovery.

The group was created in partnership with the Stroke Association and is run by volunteers to help people in the area rebuild their lives after stroke.

Without the support of local volunteers, we couldn’t be there for people who need help through one of the most difficult and frightening periods of their lives Neil Chapman, Area Manager at the Stroke Association

The group meets on the first and third Thursdays of each month from 1.30pm to 3.30pm at Hartismere Hospital in Eye.

Sally Grater, who runs the group, said: “We have around 20 group members of different ages and backgrounds who are all either stroke survivors or carers.

“Stroke can be absolutely devastating, but with the right help and support, people can make real improvements, and that’s what our group’s all about.

“We put on a range of activities including chair-based exercise, boat trips, craft activities and meals out in accessible locations.

“We have been going successfully for seven years and now we would really welcome more volunteers, particularly to help support the running of the group.”

Neil Chapman, Area Manager at the Stroke Association, addded: “Support from Eye Stroke Support Group can make a real difference to a stroke survivor’s recovery and mental wellbeing.

“A recent report by the Nuffield Trust found that attending a Stroke Association Voluntary Group can help people feel less lonely and more confident after a stroke.

“Without the support of local volunteers, we couldn’t be there for people who need help through one of the most difficult and frightening periods of their lives.”

To find out more about volunteering at the Eye group call Neil Chapman on 01284 848602.

For more about the Stroke Association Voluntary Groups, visit www.stroke.org.uk