Pink Ladies’ Tractor Road Run fundraising hits £527,000

The total fundraising from the Pink Ladies Tractor Road Run has reached £527,000 since its inception after a cheque from this year’s event for £64,700 was presented to Cancer Research UK on Friday.
Organiser Annie Chapman, from Pulham St Mary, praised the “incredible” total and supporters of the event — and said she now has her sights set on £1m.
The event, started as a one-off fundraiser in 2004,supports the Cancer Research UK breast cancer appeal.
Almost Done!
By registering you are agreeing to the Terms and Conditions of the website.