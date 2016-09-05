Pink Ladies’ Tractor Road Run fundraising hits £527,000

(From left) Nichola Whymark, Norfolk and Suffolk rep for Cancer Research, Jane Broomhall, long-stranding participant of the Pink Ladies Tractor Run, Annie Chapman, Pink Ladies Tractor Road Run organiser, and Laura Hammond, of Cancer Research UK. Photo: Jonathan Slack. ANL-160509-114645001

The total fundraising from the Pink Ladies Tractor Road Run has reached £527,000 since its inception after a cheque from this year’s event for £64,700 was presented to Cancer Research UK on Friday.

Organiser Annie Chapman, from Pulham St Mary, praised the “incredible” total and supporters of the event — and said she now has her sights set on £1m.

The event, started as a one-off fundraiser in 2004,supports the Cancer Research UK breast cancer appeal.

