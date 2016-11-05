Pilot grabs a pizza the action with new app

A Hawsted man has found an ingenious way to make sure his pizza always gets delievered - he invented an app.

Henry Brewis , 52, came up with idea one night while out with friends worried the pizza delivery man wouldn’t find his house out in the countryside.

Through his job as a pilot and his knowledge of modern location software, he dreamt up the concept for a new app which will allow anyone to arrive at a precise location, within five metres, anywhere in the world, at the touch of a mobile phone screen.

Now the idea, which also shows you a picture of the location spot for extra accuracy, has been turned into reality by a team from developers called Ansta from Sudbury .

Called Polocode, it has already been downloaded more than 400 times from iTunes and Google Play and also Mr Brewis’ new website.

“I was out with friends and we were thinking of getting a pizza, “ said Mr Brewis.

“I didn’t think a delivery company would ever be able to find m my house and that’s when the idea came to me.

“Pilots use a similar technology when flying and have code words for areas they are passing instead of using precise longtitude and latitude co-ordinates, which of course you also can’t give to a pizza delivery man.

“With the app, you take a picture of your location, give it a code name, anything you like, and then if the other person has the app, they can look it up, be guided to you within five metres and can also see a picture of where you are for extra help.”

Mr Brewis says apart from everyday use, the app is especially useful for companies such as taxi divers, delivery companies, and people needing to arrange meetings .

The app is free to download at www.polocode.co.uk.

“It could be used for instance for people to find their friends in the middle of a festival or in town,’ added Mr Brewis.

“I am not really a very techy person but the idea and reactions are all very positive.”