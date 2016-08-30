PICTURES: More than 1,000 people expected to have visited Eye art exhibition

More than 1,000 are expected to have visited a four-day art exhibition that was held at Ss Peter and Paul’s Church, Eye.

More than 20 per cent of the 468 paintings available were sold, in addition to unframed work and greeting cards. In total 108 artists exhibited their work, with organiser Pinky Palmer saying she was “delighted” with the success of the event.

Annual art exhibition, The Parish Church of Ss Peter & Paul, Church Street, Eye ANL-160828-145325005

The event has been running for more than 25 years.

Annual art exhibition, The Parish Church of Ss Peter & Paul, Church Street, Eye. Some of the organiers and stewards. ANL-160828-145314005

Annual art exhibition, The Parish Church of Ss Peter & Paul, Church Street, Eye. Lisa Fell, and daughter Zoe Fell. ANL-160828-145302005