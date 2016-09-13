PICTURES: Hundreds enjoy the fun at Pulham’s 45th annual carnival

As many as 500 people are thought to have visited Satuday’s 45th Pulham Carnival.

The event was opened — and the floats judged — by Norwich Theatre Royal panto favourite Ben Langley.

As well as a carnival procession — this year’s theme was books — there were games, demonstrations, stalls, and a hog roast, while Park Radio provided musical entertainment on the day.

The Waveney First Responders were also on hand, giving displays and providing advice to visitors.

Pulham Primary School scooped the best children’s float prize, for their Fantastic Mr Fox effort. The runner-up was the village pre-school’s Gruffalo Float.

The Pulham Players came out on top in the adults section, with their Charlie and the Chocolate Factory creation, while runners up, Vincent’s Garage, went for an interesting take on this year’s theme — their float was influenced by the Haynes Manual.

Chairman of the carnival committee, Pulham Market resident John Bradford, described the day as a success despite the wet weather.

“It went very well, considering the weather,” he said.

“I don’t know whether people who organised this in the beginning thought we would reach 45. It must be some sort of record.”

“It was a success, considering we had rain on and off throughout the day.

“From what I have heard back from people on stalls and people who were served, they said they really enjoyed it.”

