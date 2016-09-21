PICTURES: A glimpse into the future as public tour Diss Corn Hall

Diss residents have been given a glimpse into the future of the iconic Corn Hall building.

As part of this year’s national Heritage Open Days scheme earlier this month, the public were given a rare chance to see how work is progressing as contractors Pentaco led a series of hourly guided tours.

The £2m refurbishment of the Corn Hall is part of the £3m Diss Heritage Triangle project, which received £1.65m from the Heritage Lottery fund.

The tours, which were all oversubscribed, started in the main hall, where much of the restoration work to period details has been carried out, and finished in the new extension. Some 8,000 bricks and 14 tons of steel are being used in the construction.

Mick Flatt, of Pentaco, said: “People say the old skills have gone. But the craftsmanship by carpenters and bricklayers in the repairs to the building is some of the best I have seen in all my years in the business, and much of it by young lads.”

