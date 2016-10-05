Person hurt in Badingham crash

One person was taken to Ipswich Hospital after a car accident in Badingham last night.

The incident is thought to have happened at about 10.45pm in High Road.

An ambulance crew, as well as fire engines from Framlingham, Saxmundham and Stradbroke, were also in attendance.

