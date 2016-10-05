Pencils at the ready for The Big Draw in Diss

Diss will play its part in the celebration of the world’s biggest drawing festival on Saturday with a free drop-in workshop.

To be held at designermakers21, in St Nicholas Street, from 11am to 3pm, The Big Draw, which has been sponsored by Copy Diss, Cupiss Letterpress, Diss Publishing and Tesco, follows on from successful events held in 2014 and 2015.

A spokesperson for the event said: “The workshop is for everyone who loves to draw as well as those who think they can’t!

“The workshop is running throughout the day so you’re welcome to pop in when you can, there are refreshments available. Have fun exploring different drawing and printing techniques and afterwards enjoy a piece of cake and a cuppa.

This year the workshop will run in conjunction with Arts Award, which inspires young people to grow their arts and leadership talents.

Money raised from The Big Draw will be donated to Unicef UK.

The Campaign for Drawing is an international charity launched in 2000, with the aim to get more people drawing.

For more information on designermakers21, visit their website at www.designermakers21.co.uk and find them on Facebook at www.facebook.com/Designermakers21

