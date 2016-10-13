Palgrave history book is tribute to one of village’s ‘lovely personalities’

A Palgrave history book in tribute to a ‘lovely personality’ and featuring more than 100 images, some dating back to the mid 1800s, has been released.

A group of residents got together six years ago to produce a History of Palgrave book. It was lead by villager Ken Nockles, who sadly passed away in 2012.

Ken was a lovely personality, and he had a lovely sense of humour. He did so much for the village Peter Atkinson

Memories of Palgrave with Photographs and Anecdotes features about 110 images, donated from various sources, including Diss historian Dennis Cross, looking back through time at some well-known Palgravians and the village’s buildings.

Pictures included in the book include shots of The Red Lion Pub, the Girls Friendly Society, The Stores and various sporting teams from the village school.

A vast array of people from Palgrave’s past are also mentioned, including Charles Henry Corbett, who became headmaster in Palgrave in 1893, William Edward ‘Billy’ Ling, who successfully farmed for 60 years, and Douglas James Websdell.

When the project first began, the photos were entrusted to 72-year-old Palgrave resident Peter Atkinson.

He said he was worried nothing would come of their initial efforts to produce a history book of the village, following the death of Mr Nockles. And, after seeing a talk in Rickinghall by Sarah Doig, author of A Rural Education: The History of Schooling in Botesdale, Redgrave and Rickinghall, further doubt was cast.

Mr Atkinson told the Diss Express:“I said to my wife Mary afterwards ‘I don’t think I can do that.’ So she said ‘why don’t you do the pictures with a few anecdotes?’”

He said the book was a tribute to Mr Nockles.

“Ken was a lovely personality, and he had a lovely sense of humour. He did so much for the village.

“I thought ‘we must get these out’ because otherwise, parishioners will probably never see them.

“I tried to err on the side of a little bit of comedy. Sometimes I just think history can be thought of as a bit dry.”

Available for £7 at Wortham Post Office, and Leslie Ward Collectable Gifts in Church Street, Diss, funds raised will be donated towards a refurbishment project at St Peter’s Church, Palgrave.

It is hoped the history book will still be released at a later date.